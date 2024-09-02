Oyo State government has charged the 33 local government supervisory councillors and special assistants with seeing their appointments as a call to serve assiduously with transparency, integrity, credibility, and commitment.

Speaking at an induction workshop for the appointees in Ibadan, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde urged them to be committed to the present administration’s bid to sustain quality service delivery and extend democracy’s dividends to the people.

ccording to the governor, the workshop aims to keep the participants abreast of the current modern trends in local government administration.

Represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Ademola Ojo, Makinde implored them to be agents of change.

He urged them to strive to be the best while discharging their duties, giving room for developmental strides in all sectors.

The governor said he was delighted that Oyo State had witnessed tremendous progress, which was a testimony to the governor’s sterling qualities and has made the State a frontrunner in progress, peace, and tranquility.

He charged the appointees to “See their appointments as a call to serve assiduously with undiluted integrity, credibility, as well as commitment in tandem with the present administration’s bid to sustain quality service delivery and extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots”.

He admonished the participants to use the training modules, which have been meticulously designed to boost their understanding of governance.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has indicated its plans to set up Integrity Clubs in all public schools to foster sustainable socio-economic development in the state.

The initiative will be executed by the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED) in collaboration with the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB.