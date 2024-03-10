Governors of the 36 States of the Federation have separately commenced measures to tackle the current food crisis and economic hardships being faced by Nigerians.

A report released by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and signed by its acting head of media, Halimah Salihu Ahmed, said that the governors had taken several proactive steps to counter the present food crisis as well as the inherent economic hardships

According to the report from the NGF, “In Akwa Ibom State, the government is planning to establish an agency which will buy food items in bulk and then sell them at cheaper prices to the residents.

“Towards this end, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has forwarded to the House of Assembly a bill for the establishment of the agency.”

According to the report qouting the spokesman of the Akwa Ibom State governor, “We will buy the food items in bulk and ensure that they are made available to our people at relatively lower prices.

“The process will be transparent. I want to thank the House of Assembly for the expeditious manner this Bill is being treated. I want to assure our people that we feel their pain and are working hard to ensure that food security for our people is guaranteed.”

In the same vein, in Kano State, authorities raided warehouses where traders were suspected of hoarding food supplies.

“In Yobe State government banned bulk purchases of grain from local markets to stop hoarding and exports across Nigeria’s borders saying it was to “stem the tide of food scarcity and high cost of grains”.

“In Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago announced a ban on the mass purchase of foodstuffs from local markets. He ordered security forces to confiscate trucks carrying products in bulk and share the food to the people.

“In Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah said his administration will eradicate hunger and poverty in the state and unlock the rural economy through investment in agriculture and agro-industrialisation.

“Mbah, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, said this during the celebration of the 2023 World Food Day in Enugu.

The governor said the state government was intensifying efforts to grow the economy of the state from $4.4 billion to $30 billion through massive investment in agriculture by attracting investors, empowering the farmers and opening the rural economy of the state.

As governors firmly respond to the multiple consequences of a food crisis, for the masses, it may just be morning yet on creation day, the report stated.

Also, the Ekiti State Government said that it has committed the sum of N1billion to improve food production, especially to embark on land preparation, driven by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s tractorization subsidy scheme, and an input supply programme to support small scale farmers.

Similarly, the Government said that it was also committing a whopping sum of N1.2 billion it recently got as the first tranche of the World Bank-financed Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project to transform the livestock subsector.

According to the NGF report, money would be spent on empowering livestock farmers, boosting livestock productivity as well as creating a conducive environment for youths and private sector involvement in livestock businesses.

This, the NGF report said if will include revamping all veterinary clinics across the local government areas and the state veterinary hospital; development of poultry sector across the value chain from production to processing; Feed formulation and artificial insemination (Al) training and support, among others.

In Zamfara state, last week, Governor Dauda Lawal hosted the Sweden Ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, on partnership on how to grow the state economy and address the current hardships

The report said that the meeting aimed to create collaboration and partnership in critical areas of the economy, build long-term relationships, and implement transformative projects to benefit Zamfara State and its people.

According to the report, “At the meeting, Governor Lawal assured the Swedish Ambassador of his administration’s readiness to promote collaboration and sustainable development across various sectors.

“Sweden has expressed interest in partnering with Zamfara State to build long-term relationships and implement transformative projects for the state’s people in Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the Ambassador pledged to offer Zamfara technical expertise in responsible mining practices, modern agricultural techniques, renewable energy infrastructure, and support in improving education and healthcare services.

Also, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, who is also chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in collaboration with the Governors Agbu Kefas of Taraba State; Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, and Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) will interface with the federal government and push for increased crop production to tackle food inflation and food shortages in Nigeria.

The report said that Governor Abdulrazaq explained that the Anchor Borrowers Programme that was previously implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not achieve much.

He called on the agriculture minister to work hard to meet the food targets of government, as this was vital for the Nigerian masses, adding that state governors would work with the ministry.

According to the chairman of the governors forum, “We could not achieve much with the CBN Anchor Borrowers programme; it was very challenging. The issue of food security is a one-stop-shop and we need to concentrate on what we are doing. We need to concentrate on what we are doing for the dry season farming.

“The minister has come up with a programme on cassava, rice and maize and we want to engage in that programme and urgently make sure we improve on our yield and deliver to the Nigerian population.

“We want to get to a stage where we export our food. What we have now is that, because of the devaluation of our naira, Nigeria’s food is being exported to West Africa and is the cheapest in the region today.”

He explained that the governors had “come to the realisation that we have a new Ministry of Agriculture, because over the last four years, before this administration, the engagement was not too productive.

“This was because the CBN took over most of what the agriculture ministry use to do. Our trips to the ministry at that time were not fruitful. But now we have seen strong engagement and sense from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and that is why we are here today,” the chairman of the governors forum stressed.

Governor Abdulrazaq also said the governors had also noted that food in Nigeria was the cheapest in West Africa, adding that Nigeria’s neighbours were using its food to trade.

As a result, the NGF chairman said, “They are taking our soya and other stuff to make foreign exchange for themselves. That is not a bad thing. What we need to do is to ramp up production and increase our yields per hectare so that we can feed West Africa, feed ourselves 100 per cent and export food. That is the goal we must achieve…. whatever subsidy that is coming from the federal government will be improved upon by the states.”

According to the report, Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, described the four governors’ visit as a huge endorsement for the progressive drive towards the much-needed collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and state governments.

According to him, “It is with a view to creating an agricultural sector fit for a nation as endowed as Nigeria with massive arable fertile land, abundant water resources and agricultural labour force.

This visit is, in my view, beyond a courtesy call. The bigger picture we seek to create now is to vastly increase agricultural production all year round.

“This is with the cardinal objective of driving down food inflation, creating employment, reducing poverty, engendering economic growth and development, as well promoting inclusivity.”

He explained further “Ahead of the second phase of the Dry Season Food Production Programme under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket, I sent out Expression of Interests to the governors of the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, to which responses have been encouraging.

“Indeed, a number of your brother governors have paid visits to our corporate headquarters here. These include the Governors of Jigawa, Katsina, Ekiti, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto states in furtherance of the collaboration that we are seeking for the success of the Dry Season Food Production Programme.”

It could also be recalled that mid-February, President Bola Tinubu met with all 36 state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting trails the recent hike in food prices and economic hardship, key themes of the meeting.

The report from the NGF secretariat sais the meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governors who attended were those of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Rivers, Sim Fubara; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule and Anambra Prof. Charles Soludo.

Also present were the Governors of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Jigawa, Umar Namadi; Kogi, Ahmed Ododo; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Niger, Mohammed Bago; Abia, Alex Otti; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Benue, Hyacinth Alia and Babajide Sandi-Olu of Lagos.

The Governors of Delta, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kano were represented by their deputies. Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; and Information, Mohammed Idris, also attended.

The report said that twenty-four hours after President Tinubu met with state governors, where Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State unveiled his government’s food security plan as he advocated national unity to resolve the current national economic crisis.

Governor Adeleke visited the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security during which he opened up on the extensive agenda of the state government on food security and expanded food production.

As a result of the interface, the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Osun State governor accompanied by his Commissioner for Agriculture, Tola Faseru stressed, “These are emergency eras in the economic life of this nation. We therefore have a duty to look and act beyond partisan politics and ensure collective efforts towards restoration of normalcy. A federation works best when component units join hands for common good.

“It is in that line that I am here today. The first reason is to brief you on what the Osun State government is doing on the issue of food security and ongoing economic challenges facing the nation.

“Mr. President briefed the state governors on the state of the nation. He outlined several steps state governors should take to stem the crisis of food security and inflation.

“I am happy to report that the Osun government has been very proactive. First we are setting up a State Security Trust Fund to mobilise financing for security agencies. This is going to be private sector driven.

“Secondly, I have convened a food security meeting to brainstorm on how to further secure our farmlands. I will be meeting representatives of Hunters Association and the Amotekun Commanders alongside the Civil Defense and Police Services. The goal is to strengthen farm security.

“Our administration is also working on Small Farmers’ Equipment Lending service. This is to ease the access of small scale farmers to tractors and other needed machineries. We are meeting this week to finalise the plan ahead of the onset of the rainy planting season.

“To expand food production, we are also pushing to implement a City to Farm programme. This was designed to encourage young small scale farmers. This will expand production amd also engage our youth.

“This is alongside our plans for a regional farmers’ markets where offtakers can meet farmers for exchange and market relationship. We need your technical support to implement many of the listed areas.

“On a more general level, our administration recently unveiled a Cocoa Revival plan for the state. It involves several activities which focus on moving Osun from 3rd to 1st cocoa producer in Nigeria. We seek partnership with the federal Ministry of Agriculture on this.

“Our government is also interested in the livestock development programme. We have submitted our expression of interest. Kindly help to facilitate early approval.

“The state is also interested in the Agro-processing zones project being implemented under the African Development Bank. I hosted a delegation of the AFDB in Osun two weeks ago. Your ministry’s support on this is also solicited.

Meanwhile, the NGF secretariat said that the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his government’s willingness to expand its relationship with the Netherlands in different sectors, especially the agricultural sector to ensure food security in the state.

The governor expressed this position while recently receiving the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Geoffrey Leeuwen, and his contemporary in Migration, Eric Burg, at his official residence in Ikoyi. Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, on behalf of the governor, stated that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Netherlands had existed for over 400 years.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was ready to strengthen the existing relationship with the Netherlands in different sectors, especially agriculture.

“We are willing to implement some of the lessons we have learnt from the Netherlands, particularly to enhance food production, storage, amongst others,” he said.

As part of its drive for food security, the Lagos State Government last month said it was activating plan for the state red meat Initiative with the establishment of a feedlot system, a butchers’ academy and a meat shop in the state.

On his part, Leeuwen said the Netherlands government was committed to working on transitions that were crucial to the economy and business opportunities in both Netherlands and Nigeria, with specific interest in Lagos.

In another related development, amid the high cost of food stuff, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged farmers in the state to collaborate with their colleagues in other states of the country to enable them bring their produce and sell in Lagos with the highest population in the country.

Responding, the agriculture minister, Senator Kyari, commended the multi-partisan approach of Governor Adeleke to state governance, pledging to work on all the areas touched by the governor.