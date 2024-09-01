Not fewer than 3,000 persons are to benefit from free eye surgery organised by the Umar Datti Foundation for the people of the Kura/Garunmalam/Madobi Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The initiative which was founded by the House of Representatives member representing the federal constituency, Yusuf Datti, was aimed at restoring sughts to the beneficiaries.

Addressing newsmen, Hon Datti, emphasised the significance of the free eye care programme towards bringing reliefs to the people with eye challenges.

He likened blindness to living in darkness, equating its impact to ‘death in life’, while highlighting the urgent need for accessible eye care services in the community.

Kura also assured that as a member of the House of Representatives, he is committed to delivering more developmental projects in the near future, despite the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Also speaking during the commencement of the initiative at the Kura General Hospital, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf, commended the foundation for the initiative and urged other elected officials and wealthy individuals to emulate Datti’s initiative in various health sectors.

He added that the state government has is “allocated N120 million to upgrade the Kura General Hospital, further demonstrating its dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.”

Speaking of the programme, Chief Medical Officer of Eye Care Saver, Dr. Kamal Umar, said the it involves thorough screening and diagnosis of patients to determine the severity of their eye challenge.

“Some patients will require surgical operations, while others will need medical glasses, drugs, or eye drops,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a 62-year-old Abubakar Kadawa lauded the lawmaker for restoring his sight after suffering blurred vision for ten years.