The Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have killed a terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five other fighters in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

NAF spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet disclosed in a statement that the operation which took place on 31 August 2024, followed intelligence report that the terrorist kingpin and five members of his group were sighted near the Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi LGA.

AVM Gabkwet said intelligence also revealed a likely intent by the terrorists to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians, hence, a team of Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group was dispatched to comb the location.

“After making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, on sighting the Special Forces, the terrorists immediately opened fire and were met with superior fire power by the troops, eliminating all the terrorists”.

He revealed that the team recovered five dane guns, locally fabricated sub-machine gun, live ammunition, assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and phone cases from the suspected terrorists.

Gabkwet reiterated that efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing, adding that troops have also been commended and urged to intensify the ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties.

