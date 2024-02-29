Yobe State Police Command has arrested 31 persons for criminal offences in Damaturu, the state capital.

A press statement signed by the command’s spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim explained that the police in collaboration with sister security agencies apprehended the suspects for various crimes across the state.

Among those arrested were 25-year-old Mohammed Garba and 22-year-old Ibrahim Mohd for allegedly stabbing to death a man whom they broke into his house for theft.

He added that most of the culprits arrested in Damaturu have served imprisonment terms in the past from similar offences.

Dungus said that the command sympathises with the bereaved family and assures the community of appropriate punishment on the culprits.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the items recovered from the suspects include: a knife and five cell phones of different brands.

He said the investigation has since commenced for subsequent prosecution as the command.

He said the Commissioner of Police thanked the people of the state for their support and cooperation given to his men during the operation.