Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State chapter, has called on the government of President Bola Tinubu to immediately halt all International Monetary Funds (IMF), and the World Bank policies due to the hardship Nigerians are suffering.

At a special press conference yesterday, the NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa called on the Nigerian government to open the land borders.

He asked the Nigerian government to ensure the implementation of the demands put forward by the NLC that include among others:

“An Immediate Tax holiday to all workers earning from N100,000 per month and below including a reduction in PAYE for all workers earning below N500,000/month.

“A removal of VAT on basic consumer items. Direct the purchase and the use of Made in Nigeria goods and services to stimulate local production and save jobs.

“Immediate reduction in the cost of governance in Nigeria at – all levels to reflect the nation’s tight fiscal position.

“Halt immediately the implementation of all IMF and World Bank policies in Nigeria. They have not only not worked anywhere but have brought extreme hardship which imperils our nation’s security and undermines our sovereignty.

“Speedy conclusion of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Exercise ensuring that it approximates a Living Wage.

“Mr. President, the current economic hardships facing our nation require bold and decisive action. As the leader of our great country, we urge you to heed the cries of the Nigerian people and take immediate steps to alleviate their suffering, the NLC leader stated among others,” he said.