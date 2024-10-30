The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has apprehended eight persons for breaching the state’s environment law in Ojodu-Berger and 25 other miscreants harassing residents at the Oshodi area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed on his X handle (formerly Twitter) that the arrested persons were caught Tuesday night urinating and defecating openly while the 25 miscreants were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

He stated, “Eight (8) individuals were arrested at Berger last night for open urination and defecation. Also, 25 miscreants terrorizing Oshodi were arrested during an early morning raid today.”

This has however brought to over 45 miscreants arrested by operatives of the Corps popularly known as KAI. Twenty miscreants were arrested over the weekend in Lekki, Ikeja, Oshodi and other places across the state.

The arrests were part of the ongoing Zero-Tolerance Lagos and the Cleaner Lagos campaigns to maintain public hygiene and safety.

Recall that in August, the Lagos State government sternly warned environmental offenders that they would be prosecuted according to the state environmental law after embarking on the cleaning of the pedestrian bridges alongside the barricades on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Berger which has been constantly defaced.

In a related development, KAI, in its resolve to find a lasting solution to flooding ravaging parts of the metropolis, removed structures blocking the drainage and causing flooding at Lateef Dosunmu Street, Idoko and Deeper Life Gbagada axis.

The corps also conducted clearance operations at Kosofe, Shipeolu Street in Shomolu and Simeon Akinlonu Crescent in the Eti-Osa axis of the state.