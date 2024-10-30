The Presidency has announced the postponement of the screening for seven ministerial nominees to allow for the completion of necessary documentation and pre-screening processes.

The screening was initially set for Tuesday, but it will now take place on Wednesday at noon, according to a statement released Tuesday by Basheer Lado, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Senate Matters.

Last Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu made significant changes to his cabinet, dismissing five ministers, reassigning ten others to new portfolios, and appointing seven new ministers pending Senate confirmation.

Among the nominees are Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Nentawe Yilwatda, nominated as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. This marks the end of Betta Edu’s tenure following her suspension.

Additionally, Maigari Dingyadi has been nominated as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Jumoke Oduwole as the Minister of Industry, Idi Maiha for the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata as the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, and Suwaiba Ahmad as the Minister of State for Education.

The Senate, led by President Godswill Akpabio, will screen these nominees on Wednesday.