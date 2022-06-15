Ejike Ugboaja FC have announced that 33 young Nigerian footballers are set to earn professional contracts with European clubs following their selections at the just-concluded Ejike Ugboaja FC scouting programme held in Abuja.

The players were selected by the scouts from European clubs during the five-day intensive scouting programme organised by Ejike Ugboaja FC.

19 out of the 33 selected players were from Ejike Ugboaja FC.

The players are Gabriel Abu Gaiya (EUFC) , Philip Segun, (EUFC) Eke Victor Elvis, (EUFC) Joseph Lelachukwu, (EUFC) Joel Ezra (EUFC) Ibrahim Hussaini,.(EUFC) , Shauibu Garba (EUFC) and Yusuf Dami Ola (EUFC).

Others are, Chukwuemeka Damian (EUFC), Mohammad Abduhali (EUFC), Simon Omon. (EUFC), Fortuna Ogbonna (EUFC), Lukman Abdulhameed (Morientex FC), Stephen Osuimori (Global Football Academy), Yakubu Kenneth (EUFC), Gideon Emmanuel (EUFC), Emmanuel Malachi (EUFC), Obere Emmanuel (Ejele Football Academy), Benson Richmond (Ejele Football Academy) among others.

Announcing the names of the successful players on Tuesday in Abuja, chairman of Ejike Ugboaja FC, Christopher Ejike Ugboaja, congratulated the players who made the list and also showered praises on the rest of the players who participated in the programme, assuring most of them will be selected in the subsequent scouting programmes.

“In scouting programmes not all the players will make the list , in this one , I saw the enthusiasm for you all to make it. There are still potential skills in some of you, which I believe with further training you will all go places.

“I want to urge you all not to be discouraged if you do not make the list, do not give up, keep training to make it in another talent hunt exercise,” he said.

Ugboaja thanked the scouts for honoring his invitation for the exercise, saying that they did a very thorough job by handling scouting that involved about 500 players from 28 teams in four days.