Road crashes, also referred to as road accidents, have claimed the lives of 335 persons between December 15, 2023 to January 15, 2024, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the end of Operation Zero Tolerance Exercise, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, said: “on fatalities recorded from 15 December 2023 to 15 January, 2024 the Corps recorded a total 335 deaths nationwide as against 350 recorded in the same period in 2022. This represents four per cent reduction.

“Between 15 of December, 2023 and 15 January, 2024, which marked the period of the special patrol operations, a total of 634 road traffic crashes took place nationwide, as against 535 in the same period in 2022 representing 19 per cent increase. The 2023 crashes involved 4709 people, this is against 4162 recorded in 2022 signifying 13 per cent increase.

“Meanwhile, the total number of people injured increased by 17 per cent as the Corps has a record of 2,055 people injured in 2023 against 1762 in the same period in 2022.”

Also, the Corps rescued a total of 2,319 persons in 2023 signifying 13 per cent increase when compared to a total of 2,050 recorded in 2022.

He also said during the exercise, five landmark crashes defined the outcome of the number of road traffic crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries recorded.

He said: “these crashes which were primarily caused by overloading of trailers with a combination of passengers, goods and animals, speed violations, and night trips occurred as follows: On 23 December, 2023, at 1208HRS in Kwanar Malamawa, Jigawa State, a collision between a Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Golf 3 led to the death of ten people, on 25 December, 2023 at 06:35am in Inisa, Osun State a lone crash that involved a Mitsubishi Canter resulted in the death of 09 victims and on 01 January, 2024 at 01:35am in Kakia, Katsina State, also in the dark hours of the day, a lone crash involving Peugeot J5 Bus led to the death of nine people. In the same vein, on O2 January, 2024 at 04:50am in Aiyere, Kwara State, another DAF Trailer collided with a Hiace Bus leading to the death of 11 people, while on 03 January, 2024 at 19:50pm in Sabon Wuse, Niger State, a crash involving a DAF Trailer and a Hiace Bus led to the death of 19 people.

“From these five crashes alone, a total of 58 victims were killed out of the 335 deaths recorded and all deaths were recorded as a result of night trips. This alone represents 17 per cent of the total deaths recorded within the 2023 outing period.”

The FRSC Corps Marshal further said, “on annual performance, from January to December 2023, the Corps recorded tremendous reduction in road crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries

when compared to the data obtained in 2022.

“From 1 January to 31 December 2023 a total of 10,617 road traffic crashes were recorded across the country. This figure is against 13,656 of 2022 which represents 22 per cent decrease. Also, 2023 records reveal that 5081 people were killed against 6456 in 2022 representing 21 per cent reduction, while 31874 victims got injured in 2023, against 38930 in the year 2022 signifying 18.1 per cent decrease.

“Let me emphasize at this juncture that the main factors responsible for the crashes are; Speed violation, Overloading, Driving Under Influence,

Continuous Night journey leading to fatigue, Dangerous driving, Wrongful overtaking, Tyre burst (worn out and expired).”