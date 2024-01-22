A University of Calabar (UNICAL) lecturer with a specialty in Elementary Education in the Department of Curriculum Studies, Prof. Mrs. Rita Cyril Ndifon, has advised married couples not to be deterred by storms that hit their marriages, but remain steadfast, love their spouses and stand firm by them regardless of tribulations.

Ndifon gave the advice during a Thanksgiving Mass organised by the church to honour her on the occasion of her promotion to the rank of Professor, which coincided with her 28th wedding anniversary, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Akim Navy Barracks, Calabar, on Sunday.

“To young women, I charge you to be steadfast and firm when trying times hit your marriage. Love your husbands, irrespective of the storm of life that comes visiting your marriage.

“Storm may not be there during the early part of marriage, but as you move along, it may come hitting your marriage. What makes the marriage unbreakable is for you to stand firm, love him and move on,” she advised.

On her elevation to the rank of Professor, the University Don said: “I feel so excited and fulfilled to have been elevated to Professor. This is what I had always wanted and God has helped me to achieve it. I feel very happy today.”

When asked to explain the secret behind her elevation, Mrs. Ndifon said: “Hard work catapulted me to the rank of Professor.

“There is nothing like lobbying nor cutting of corners. I just kept on doing what was required. Teaching, travelling for conferences, writing of papers and publications. All these catapulted me to a Professor.”

For young girls aspiring to become Professors, Mrs. Ndifon recommended hard work and reliance on God as the secrets toward actualising their dreams, adding that, “Follow whatever criteria set for you to follow and I tell you becoming a Professor is a done deal.”

On how she managed to excel in her academic pursuit notwithstanding the of ordeal of her family, she said: “With God everything is possible; God has been my source of strength. I never allowed any challenge to weigh me down. If I want to look at the challenges, I won’t be here today celebrating.”

In his homily, the officiating minister, Rev. Fr. Richmond Diala, urged young women nursing ambition to rise to the zenith of thier profession, to emulate Prof. Mrs Ndifon’s virtues by working hard for their dreams to come true.