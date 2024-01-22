To further enhance its strategic direction and governance, a leading African construction company, Ronchess Global Resources PLC, has announced the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors – Mr Yusuf Tafida and Ms Habibah A. Waziri – to its board of directors.

This decision was taken under the guidance of the Board Chair, Mr Adeolu Adeboye, who aims to drive the company towards greater success through the appointments.

Mr Tafida is the founder of Koopersmith Professional Services, a firm that provides first-tier consultancy services in human resources management and development. He has previously worked with First Bank of Nigeria and held various positions such as financial analyst, credit risk officer, branch manager, and relationship manager in the public sector group. He holds a Master’s Degree in Treasury Management from Bayero University Kano and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the same university. Additionally, he possesses professional certifications such as Certified National Accountant and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants.

He is a highly experienced financial professional with more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, and is well-versed in Business Consulting, Client Relations, and Project Management. He will bring his extensive industry experience to Ronchess Global Resources PLC, where he can play an instrumental role in enhancing the company’s financial planning.

For her part, Ms. Waziri is an experienced Human Capital Strategist and Business Solutions expert, with nearly a decade of experience deploying successful growth roadmaps for MSMEs and multinationals across Africa. She has held positions at Moneda Invest, Suburban West Africa & Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, establishing strong partnerships locally and internationally and trained over 3,500 candidates to create competitive global workforces.

She holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing and an undergraduate degree in Communications and Electronics Engineering from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and is dedicated to advancing workplace excellence and innovation. Her appointment is a testament to Ronchess’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, as the board believes Habibah’s expertise will be critical in driving growth and innovation.

The Board of Directors also re-appointed Mr Temitope Adebosin as Executive Director, which the company sees as a clear indication of his commitment and valuable contributions to the company.

With the addition of these experienced professionals to its leadership team, the company believes that the new appointments will further bolster corporate governance and contribute to Ronchess Global Resources PLC’s continued success.