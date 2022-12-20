Not less than 35 Nigerian youths have been awarded for their excellence in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Huawei National ICT Competition.

A total of 400 students from over 50 universities across Nigeria compete for the national award, with 35 individuals emerged winners in the field of ICT. Giving a breakdown, 10 students from University of Port Harcourt, ABU Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and University of Jos excelled among their pairs and qualified for the Huawei Regional Final Award following a brilliant performance in the Cloud and Network examination.

Other awards were given to four Huawei student ambassadors, 10 best Huawei Instructors, five best Huawei ICT Academies and five best supporting Vice Chancellors from University of Port Harcourt, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, University of Jos, Federal University of Technology, Minna and Igbinedion University Okada.

The minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), while speaking at the award ceremony, appreciated

Huawei for its tremendous intervention, concern and care towards training the youths across the country on ICT.

Pantami said he is pleased with the collaboration between the Ministry and Huawei in fulfilling its MOU target in respect to upskilling Nigerians, while imploring the IT company to work harder for the implementation of the Digital Policy in Nigeria.

The managing director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Michael Zhuang applauded the minister for his able support and leadership in the Digital Economy Sector of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to the leadership and initiative of the Honorable Minister, Prof. Isi Ali Ibrahim (Patami), Nigerian students now have the opportunity to learn more and do more in both their academic career and ICT industry relevant knowledge. This partnership will afford the students the opportunity to achieve both academic and industry certification at the same time. Creating a pool of skilled Nigerians in ICT to build and manage the digital economy of the Nation,” Zhuang stated

Following the MOU signed with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and Huawei to train 30,000 Nigerian youths across the country by 2023, currently, over 8,300 Nigerian students have benefitted from the relevant skill acquisition training. So far, over 1,000 Nigerian Students trained by Huawei have been gainfully employed and equipped with Huawei Professional Certification exams.

The Grand Prize Winner for the Network Track, Ogum Confidence Tukwasi chukwuobu, from the University of Port Harcourt stated that the objective of participating in the competition was to gain proficiency and understanding in the network sector in order to break into the sector with ease.

“I want to say a big thank you to Huawei for the opportunity and I am committed to make the best out of it, I am giving this my all and I will make Huawei Nigeria proud,” Chukwuobu said.