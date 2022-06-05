Christopher Imumolen, founder of Joint Professional Training Support International (JPTS), has won the presidential ticket of the Accord Party for the 2023 elections.

Imumolen, 39, was declared the winner of the party’s ticket yesterday at the presidential primary election held in Abuja.

He won the exercise by voice vote after the second contender in the race stepped down for him.

Muhammad Nalado, the national chairman, described the election of Imumolen as a “sign of victory”.

He said the decision of the second presidential hopeful to step down is in line with the party’s motto –“oneness and progress”.

Nalado said: “The two aspirants decided to sit down and look at the situation athand, and if two of them will start fighting, it will not give us what we want. So they decided in their own wisdom to speak together and agree for one to step down for the other.

“Youths of Nigeria, you have the authority in your hand, your tongue. Use this tongue to c change Nigeria. On election day, come out and use this tongue to decide who will be the president of Nigeria.”