The Department of Civil Military Affairs Nigerian Army has organised a seminar for social media influencers, bloggers and online journalists in Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, said the 20th edition of the seminar themed, “The Nigerian Army’s Non- Kinetic lines of operation: Role of the social media, was an avenue to interact with the civil populace to foster a harmonious and cordial civil – military relations.

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj Gen. Marcus Kyangye, Farouk added that the seminar which started in 2018 had achieved its desired goals.

He called on social media influencers, bloggers and online journalists to rally support for the Nigerian Army and encourage them to enlighten the general public on the dangers of misinformation and fake news for the general security of the country.

The COAS enjoined the media to see the military as partners and avoid reports that would portray the institution in a bad light.

Executive Director Security Affairs Limited, a group partnering the Army on the training, Austin Peacemaker, said a lot of issues that would have snowballed into protracted face-off between the military and public had been resolved amicably as a result of public enlightenment.

He implored the media to take advantage of the robust platform created to ensure that security reports are handled more professionally as that would further engender peace in the country.

Earlier, the chairman, Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, CCSN, Comrade Adams Otaku, urged Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army to enable them defeat the common enemies of the country.

He noted that pen is mightier than the gun hence the need by the media to support Nigerian Army in their reportage.