Over 3 million people have transitioned from using physical immigration documents to electronic visas, a move by the United Kingdom government to digitise its border and immigration system.

The data, released by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and the Home Office on Wednesday, showed that over 3.1 million individuals have registered for e-Visas.

The UKVI urged individuals who have not switched to an eVisa to do so before the end of the year.

The switch, as stated, offers several benefits, including improved security and convenience.

The UK government’s initiative to move from physical immigration documents to digital status proofs is a step toward a more secure and efficient immigration system.

The digital document was designed to simplify border processes, making immigration status easier to verify and more secure.

With biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) set to expire on December 31, 2024, the shift is part of the larger push for digital transformation.

To help the transition, airlines and other carriers will accept expired BRPs and BRCs as evidence of permission to travel to the UK until March 31, 2025.

The decision will be reviewed as necessary even though passengers will still need to pass standard immigration checks and those whose immigration status has expired will not be allowed entry.

The measure is aimed at reducing disruption during the ongoing changeover to eVisas.

The Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, expressed support for the digital shift, saying, “It is encouraging to see that over 3.1 million people have now taken action to access their eVisa and are making use of the convenience and security that this brings.”

Malhotra also mentioned that the government was responding to feedback from visa holders and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition,” she added.

She assured that the government was committed to making the switch to eVisas as easy as possible. The Home Office has made changes to address concerns raised by users, including improving the process for those with legacy paper documents and expanding support services.

These included traditional residence permits, visas, or other immigration papers that were printed and stamped in passports or issued separately.

Also, the automatic verification of travel permissions by carriers like airlines aims to simplify the process for travellers.

The Home Office also disclosed that this shift was also important for parents or guardians of children who still use BRPs, as they must switch their child’s documents to an eVisa before the deadline.

For individuals with indefinite leave to remain, who still rely on an ink stamp or vignette in their passport, the government recommends applying for a No Time Limit (NTL) application to access an eVisa. This process remains free and simple to complete, providing more secure and accessible proof of immigration status.