The United Kingdom wing of Afenifere Diaspora has called for the immediate release and investigation surrounding the arrest of human rights lawyer, Mr. Dele Farotimi by the operatives of the Ekit State Police Command.

Afenifere Diaspora UK descibed Farotimi’s arrest by officers of the Command as a watershed moment in the ongoing struggle for justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Prince Seyi Adefisan; Secretary, Professor Seun Kolade and a steering committee member, Mrs Bosede Adepoju, the group noted that the arrest “carried out on December 3rd, 2024, in Lagos, was executed in what can only be described as a Gestapo-style raid, marked by disregard for legal protocols, inter-agency cooperation and Mr. Farotimi’s fundamental rights as a citizen of Nigeria.

“As a Nigerian diaspora organisation committed to the principles of justice and democracy, Afenifere Diaspora UK unequivocally condemns the actions of the Ekiti State Police Command and calls for immediate accountability for this blatant abuse of power.”

The statement noted that the arrest of Mr. Farotimi, a vocal critic of institutional corruption and abuse of power, is emblematic of the broader challenges facing human rights defenders in Nigeria.

It added that the manner in which the outspoken lawyer was arrested further underscores the erosion of accountability within Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies.

“Reports indicate that the officers involved employed violent intimidation, assaulted bystanders, and confiscated mobile devices from innocent individuals during the operation. Such conduct mirrors the modus operandi of criminal kidnappers, blurring the line between lawful enforcement and outright lawlessness.

“If such tactics can be deployed against a high-profile individual like Mr. Farotimi, the implications for ordinary Nigerians are deeply alarming. This incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic reforms to restore public confidence in the police and judiciary.

The statement stressed that the implications of this case go beyond Farotimi. “It strikes at the very heart of Nigeria’s democratic values and the rule of law. When state institutions operate with impunity, the social contract between the government and its citizens is fundamentally undermined.

“Mr. Farotimi’s arrest validates his longstanding criticisms of corruption and abuse within Nigeria’s institutions. The actions of the Ekiti State Police Command and judiciary in this case have inadvertently provided concrete evidence of the systemic issues he has consistently decried.”

Afenifere Diaspora UK then calls for release of the lawyer, saying his continued detention is unjustifiable and undermines public trust in Nigeria’s justice system.

Further, the group demanded an independent, thorough and transparent inquiry into the actions of the Ekiti State Police Command, requiring sanctions of all individuals implicated in the operation.

“Those found responsible for this unlawful operation must face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences,” the statement said, highlighting that clear guidelines must be established and enforced to prevent inter-state arrests from being conducted in such a reckless and unlawful manner.

Afenifere Diaspora UK further said that the case underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure that the judiciary remains a bastion of justice and fairness.