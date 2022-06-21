Corpses of the four out of the six victims of Saturday’s boat mishap along Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw local government area have been found.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the boat accident, which occurred on Saturday at about 4pm, was reportedly caused by bad weather, poor visibility and lack of life jackets for the passengers.

Sources from Ayama community told LEADERSHIP that the corpses of the victims, particularly the female corps member, identified as Immaculate from Rivers State and the 70 years old Chief from Otuan, were found floating on Sunday night close to the scene of the incident.

The state chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Comrade Ipigansi Ogoniba, confirmed that the union and the search teams were notified about the corpses of the victims floating on the river close to the scene of the accident. He also confirmed that corpses of the two toddlers have not been found, while two others have been handed to their families for burial.

Ogoniba also informed that the authorities of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified of the recovery of the corpse of the deceased female corps member. “The NYSC State Coordinator also informed us that they have made arrangements for an ambulance to convey the deceased,” he added.

Also, Mr Domo Timi, who is son to the 70 years old victim, confirmed that the corpse of his father had been deposited at the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri, while the remains of the corps member was deposited at the Federal Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, has denied the reported arrest of the boat driver, Lucky Christopher.

According to Butswat, Lucky Christopher was invited as part of the procedure in the investigation of the accident.