With just four days to the United States presidential election billed for November 5, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump hosted rival events in the swing states of Wisconsin and North Carolina where both were fighting for undecided voters.

In the final days of her campaign, Harris has relied significantly on celebrities and performers, headlining events alongside notable figures like Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Maggie Rogers. The Thursday event takes place just days before early voting in Nevada concludes on November 1.

According to a report by the magazine Rolling Stone, the Mexican music star has been instrumental in mobilising Latino voters in swing states. On Thursday, La Original Banda El Limon released a corrido dedicated to Harris, titled “Señora Presidenta”.

Trump will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Henderson, Nevada; and Glendale, Arizona where he will speak with Tucker Carlson at the Desert Island Arena. Nevada and Arizona are two of the seven battleground states that will decide this election.

A recent survey released by CNN on Tuesday reveals that voters in these two crucial Southwest battlegrounds are undecided about who is the better choice.

Both states have early voting, with the poll indicating that 55 per cent of likely voters in Arizona and 42 per cent in Nevada report have already cast their ballots. In both states, more registered Republicans have voted so far than registered Democrats.

So far more, than 50 million Americans have already voted, the University of Florida’s Election Lab said. This includes about 29.3 million in-person votes and roughly 26 million mail-in ballots.