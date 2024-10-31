The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it recovered N248, 750,049,365.52 between October 18, 2023 when the current chairman, Ola Olukoyede was appointed and October 18, 2024.

In the same one year under the leadership of Olukoyede, the anti-graft agency also disclosed to have recovered $105,423,190.39; £ 53,133.64; €172,547.10; T1,300.00 Indian Rupees; CAD $ 3,400.00 Canadian Dollars; ¥74,859:00 Chinese Yuan; AUS $ 740:00 Australian Dollars; 170:00 UAE Dirham; 73,000:00 Korean Won; CFA 7,821,375:00 and R 50:00 South Africa Rands.

At a press briefing to mark the first year of Olukoyede in the office, EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren revealed that the commission has also charged four former governors to court over corruption allegations.

Uwujaren gave the names of the former governors as Yahaya Adoza Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Darius Dickson Ishaku, (Taraba).

Yahaya Bello is charged in two different courts; one at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, before Justice Emeka Nwite on 19-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80, 246,470, 088.88.

The former Kogi governor alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu is also answering to 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110.4bn before Justice Maryanne Anenih.

Ishaku, the former governor of Taraba State and former permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero, are facing prosecution before Justice S. C Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja on a 15-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds in the state to the tune of N27, 000,000,000.00.

The EFCC also said ex-Kwara State governor, Ahmed, alongside Ademola Banu, former commissioner of finance in the state are facing prosecution on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering and mismanagement of public funds to the tune of N10billion.

For his part, former Governor Obiano, was on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja where he was arraigned on nine counts bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing and corruption to the tune of N4 billion.

In the same vein, the EFCC said two former Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and Olu Agunloye have been arrested and facing prosecution by the commission.

While Mamman, the former Minister of Power between 2019 and 2021 is being prosecuted before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73; Agunloye, the Minister of Power in the President Olusegun Obasanjo government is being prosecuted on seven-count charge bordering on official corruption and fraudulent award of Mambilla Power Project contract to the tune of $6billion.

Also, a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika is currently standing trial before two different judges – Justice S.B. Belgore of the FCT High Court, Gark, and Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court, Maitama.

The EFCC said before Justice Belgore, Sirika is being prosecuted alongside his brother, Ahmad Sirika and two companies, Enginos Nigeria Limited and Samahah Integrated Investment Limited on 10 counts bordering on alleged N5.8 billion fraud.

Sirika is also standing trial before Justice Oriji where he is facing six counts alongside Fatima Sirika, Jalal Hamma and Al Buraq Global Investment Limited for an alleged N2.8 billion fraud.