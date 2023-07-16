4 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead on the spot, while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident which occurred along the ever-busy Lagos – Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The accident, which happened at the Aiyetoro Village, near Mowe, and Ibafo in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, involved a FOTON commercial bus with registration number: AGL 989 YA.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Lagos-bound commercial bus, which loaded its passengers from Ibadan in Oyo State, had 15 persons aboard and was on a top speed when one of the rear tyres burst, thereby forcing the vehicle to surmasault before landing into a ditch.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, explained that the driver of the FOTON bus, a woman and two other male passengers died instantly, while the 12 other injured passengers were rescued and taken to a private hospital in the area by the combined efforts of TRACE personnel, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as those of the State’s Ambulance and Emergency Services (OGSA).