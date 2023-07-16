Sunday, July 16, 2023
Gov Zulum Allocates Site As Borno’s First FCE Takes Off

by Francis Okoye
14 seconds ago
in News
Zulum
Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has granted approval for the use of a Government Secondary School premises as temporary site for the take-off of a newly established Federal College of Education (FCE) in Gwoza LGA of the State.

 

The site is at Vile, a community in Gwoza town, headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area.

 

The new institution is the first of its kind in Borno State since the state was created in 1976. Most of the 36 States and the FCT has Federal University, Federal Polytechnic and Federal Eollege of Education sited in theiri domains. Borno State had been without Federal Polytechnic and FCE until they were established by the Buhari administration recently.i

 

