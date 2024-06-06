Ad

Four fighters of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to the combined troops Sector 2 “Operation Hadin kai” and Hunters in Kaga local government area of Borno State.

The surrendered terrorists – Baana Duguri, Momodu Fantami, Abubakar Isani and Zainami Dauda surrendered between June 3 and 5, 2024 at the outskirts of Mainok in Kaga LGA.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, the four terrorists surrendered with 2 AK47 rifles, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 7 AK47 magazines, 2 hand grenades, 4 Baofeng radios, 2 bandolier, 1 bag, 1 pair of ISWAP uniform and 2 motorcycles.

Sources revealed that the four who came from Damboa general area, claimed that their decision was due to the severe hunger and hardship experienced in their camp and, consequently, their unwillingness to continue with terrorism activities.