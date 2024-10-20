Advertisement

No fewer than four persons were killed on Sunday morning when gunmen, suspected to be cultists, invaded Edeoha community in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that the gunmen suspected to be members of Iceland cult group invaded the community at about 2:00am with sophisticated weapons and assault rifles, shooting sporadically and went from house to house in search of their targets, killing four persons in the process.

Community sources disclosed that three of the victims are natives of Edeoha, while the fourth one is a native of Ekata community, also in Aboada-East LGA but resident in Edeoha.

Sources further disclosed that the suspected Iceland cult members, who carried out the attack, came from a camp in a neighbouring community near Edeoha.

A native of the community, who pleaded anonymity, told our reporter that the victims were not cult members but the attack was believed to be have been carried out by cultists who may have been paid by some persons to eliminate the four residents for unknown reasons.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident, it’s cult-related. The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Mustapha, has instructed the Ahoada Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to commence investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and making them face justice.”