Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested four suspects for sending fake transaction credit alerts to their victims.

A statement on Monday by the EFCC Spokesman Dele Oyewale said the suspects were arrested within Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State, following intelligence on their fraudulent acts.

Oyewale said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects were using the business App of a bank to purchase food and non-food items as well as collecting money from Point of Sale (POS) agents and cashiers by sending fake transaction credits to them.

The EFCC added that the four men would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.