The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the demise of Chief Gabriel Aduku, the designer of the party’s logo, who died in the Unites States of America on Monday at the age of 80.

In a statement by the State Chairman, Sen. Danjuma Laar and made available by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Dayo Akande, the PDP described the late politician as one of the finest that the Igala Nation has produced.

The statement reads in part “We received the news of the death of our father and elder stateman with a heavy heart. Sadly He left when we needed his wise counsels most.

“Surely we have lost one of our founding fathers whom we always run to when we need the counsel of an elder. We cannot forget his huge sacrifice and contributions to our party PDP, Igala Nation, Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole,” the PDP said.

Sympathizing with the family, friends and the entire Igala land over the passing of the party’s chieftain, the PDP prayed that God should grant the deceased eternal rest.

Aduku who was the immediate past Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, was also a former President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA).

Chief Aduku was born on Thursday 3rd February 1944 in Anyigba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State to the family of Aduku Aguye Aga of the Ameh Ohiga clan.

Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku holds the Igala title of Amana Ogohi 1 by the Ata of Igala Kingdom.

He was a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party and was credited for designing the party’s logo in 1998.