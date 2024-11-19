Four Nigerian students, Destiny Ojo, Habib Lawal, Ridwanulahi Raheem, and Joshua Davies-Ero, all based in United Kingdom, have been sentenced to different years in prison for their involvement in a violent disorder that took place in Leicester during the early hours of November 4, 2021.

The confrontation, involving knives and a baseball bat, escalated into a large fight on New Park Street, leaving an 18-year-old with four stab wounds requiring hospital treatment.

After the suspects fled the scene, a thorough investigation was launched, including CCTV analysis, phone records, and public appeals for information.

A six-week trial concluded in October, with sentences handed down on November 14.

Destiny Ojo, who is 21, of Plumstead, London, was served seven years for violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), and GBH with intent.

Habib Lawal, 21, of Bexley, London, was served five years for violent disorder, attempted GBH, and GBH with intent.

Ridwanulahi Raheem, 21, of Lambeth, London, served three years for violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Joshua Davies-Ero, 21, of Bexley, London, served two years for violent disorder.

A fifth defendant, Justin Asamoah, 22, of Merton, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and will be sentenced on November 22.

The police said that the violent altercation took place around 3am on November 4, 2021, when Ojo, Lawal, Raheem, and Davies-Ero, who had been socialising in Leicester city center, encountered another group.

A verbal dispute escalated into a large physical confrontation on New Park Street, during which the defendants armed themselves.

Surveillance footage captured the men carrying various weapons: Davies-Ero was seen with a crutch, Ojo with a baseball bat, Lawal with a knife, and Raheem with a large knife.

The fight continued, culminating in one of the men from the opposing group being thrown to the ground and repeatedly stabbed.

The victim sustained four stab wounds and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and later discharged.

Detective Constable Sean Downey emphasised the severity of the incident, saying, “This incident highlights the serious danger of violent disorder.

“It is extremely fortunate that further injury was not caused to the people involved or to other members of the public who witnessed the incident. This could have been a very different investigation.”

He added, “Thank you to everyone who assisted us throughout this investigation. As a force, our priority is to keep the public safe.

“We will not tolerate violent disorder in our communities and will take action against those responsible.”