Four yet-to-be identified persons have sustained various degrees of injury when their car crashed into Millennium Park in Abuja’s Maitama District, bursting into flames immediately.

Advertisement

A video sighted on X (formerly Twitter) showed the moment fun seekers at the Millennium Park captured the whole incident and rushed to save the victims.

The video shows the fun seekers rescuing the four victims, all males and ensuring that they were not consumed by the fire.

Advertisement

An X user, @abuja_gist tweeted: “Viewers discretion is advised: The horrific moment a vehicle with four occupants on speeds exceeding 200km/h completely lost control and flew into the millennium park in Maitama Abuja and immediately caught on fire.

“We hope they survived. Pls be safe out there.”

Another X user, @truebonny001 tweeted: “Nobody is screaming CALL 911 because there’s no number to call. One hour after this, you won’t see any ambulance there with professional paramedics providing life saving care.

“They will likely try to move them into someone’s car and, potentially, induce or aggravate an internal injury in some.

This is the nation’s capital. It is still not well governed. The very city where the president, senators, House of Representatives, ministers and so on reside and work, they still cannot govern properly. Then think about the rural areas far from the centre.

“In other countries, you stand a chance of surviving up to 80 per cent of emergencies. In Nigeria, your chances are less than 5 per cent.”

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the Police or the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to respond or release a statement concerning the Sunday incident.