No fewer than 400 residents of Bauchi have benefitted from free Tuberculosis screening exercise initiated by a group, Langa Women Development Association.

The programme manager of the group, Mr Ogala Ogala, said this at the inauguration of the two-day exercise yesterday in Bauchi.

He said the exercise was designed to promote public health and curb spread of Tuberculosis.

He said exercise was being implemented in collaboration between the organisation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria ( BACATMA).

“We targeted the ECWA Women Conference for the Bauchi South, to conduct free screening exercise.

The aim is to promote public health and awareness creation among the people to encourage healthy living. This is not just for women alone but whoever is at the designated venue can also access the free screening,” he said.

Dr Simon Mafwalal, the senior project manager, said the group with the support of the U.S. agency was providing TB screening services in the state.

“We can have all the equipment used for screening TB, whoever is diagnosed with the disease or has symptoms will be given the required treatment and counseling.” he said.

Mafwalal said that the medical van has the capacity to screen 250 clients daily, adding that a reasonable number of people would be screened before the end of the exercise. (NAN)