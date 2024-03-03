The Ekiti State government has said it is set to commence administration of Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine (HPVVI) on female children of ages 9-14 across the state to address cancer burden in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani stated this during the inauguration of the HPV State Technical Working Group in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The health commissioner charged members of the Technical Working Group to live up to expectation especially in the areas of mobilisation and sensitization of citizens on the need to take the vaccine.

Dr Filani who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olusola Gbenga-Igotun disclosed that the vaccine was for female children of ages 9-14 and would be made available at all designated public health facilities and Secondary Schools in the state.

He called on all Ekiti residents to see the vaccine as another great initiative by Governor Biodun Oyebanji led administration to ensure that Ekiti poeple continue to have access to quality and improved health care services.

Other assignments of the Technical Working Group include: providing overall guidance in the smooth running of the operation rooms during the introduction of the HPV vaccine.

This includes early identification and proffering solutions to mitigate challenges during the HPV vaccine introduction process” he stated.

Earlier, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation in the Ministry, Dr Nicholas Ojo said there was a high burden of cancer in Nigeria, noting that the vaccine would help in preventing cervical diseases, particularly in female Children in the future.

Dr Ojo urged Ekiti residents to embrace the vaccine as it has been proven to be free of any negative after-effects having been introduced in developed countries over a decade ago without noticeable adverse effects since its introduction.