The 2nd TYB International Golf Resort & Country Club Ladies Open championship tees off on Thursday, with a total 400 golfers from Nigeria and beyond expected to jostle for laurels.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the championship, the club’s lady captain, Maureen Apute said the three-day event will officially get underway at the TYB 18-hole golf course in Abuja Thursday’s evening with the ceremonial tee off and hoisting of flags of the participating countries – Host Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

She said the championship holds key to the aspirations of many Nigerian female golfers, stressing that aside the opportunity to compete with some of the best players from across the country and beyond, the competition provides a veritable platform for the players to network and discuss how to help themselves in skills acquisition.

“The TYB Lady Open is starting properly tomorrow (today) with the ceremonial tee off and hoisting of flags.

“We are expecting 400 golfers both male and female from all the country and two other African countries – Uganda and Ghana .

“Generally, golf is a game of the mind and to play the game you need to be focused, your mindset and every need to be alert and calculative. “You don’t need distraction when you’re playing golf. So, the aim of this tournament is to bring ladies all over the country together to golf, network and discuss how to help ladies build themselves in skills acquisition, exercise and keep fit.

“Golf is a game that if you check when playing around, you will find out that every part of your body is working because you calculate with your brain, walk with your legs and play with hands, every part of your body is involved and active. This is one of the reasons why we are coming together to play the golf tournament,” Apute said.

According to her, the men will be participating in the championship as guests. “The Men will play as our guests and it might interest you to know that the number of men that have registered for the tournament are even more than the ladies. The men’s registration is running into

200, while the ladies are just a little above 140.