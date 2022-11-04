A total of 400-man contingent of athletes and officials will represent Cross River at the 2022 National Sports Festival holding in Asaba between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10.

Chairman of the Cross River Sports Commission, Mr Emmanuel Elom, made the assertion on Wednesday in Calabar when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said Cross River was better prepared for the 2022 fiesta than it was at the last outing in Edo.

He said the state would participate in 16 sports at the fiesta, but would concentrate on those in which it has comparative advantage.