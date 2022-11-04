The president of 36 Lions FC of Lagos, Gaafar Olawale Liameed has been honoured with an award of African achiever/best youth developer in sport development by the National Youth Congress (NYC).

The award was presented to him by the top echelons of the NYC led by the speaker of Nigerian Youth Parliament, Hon Azeezat Yishawu and president of Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of NYC president Akinlosotu said Gaafar was recognised for his outstanding accomplishments in sports development, especially grassroot football in Nigeria where he has produced several youngsters that have represented the nation and winning laurels for the country.

Responding, 36 Lions boss, thanked the organizer for the award, stressing that the award would spur him to do more for the youths especially taking many out of poverty and giving them a bright future.

The astute football administrator who also doubled as vice chairman of the Lagos Football Association was known as groomer of talents with several discoveries of raw talent.

Liameed was the only African who, in Rio de Janeiro 2016, groomed and presented three Nigerian Olympians (Imoh Ezekiel, Junior Ajayi and Sadiq Popo), who won bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.