Fresh facts have emerged that about 400,000 civil servants can access credit facilities from the Nigeria Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDITCORP) by the middle of 2025.

The managing director and chief executive officer of CREDICORP, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba disclosed this on a working invitation from the Head of Service of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack.

Nwagba, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Lagos on Tuesday, assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to using the scheme to provide access to life-enhancing goods and services for the citizenry.

It would be recalled that about 25,000 Nigerian civil servants had accessed the recently established consumer credit scheme.

Harping on CREDICORP’s impact in providing credit for life-enhancing goods and services to civil servants, Nwagba briefed the host about CREDICORP’s activities and introduced the Corporation’s CALM Fund, which specifically targets access to CNG conversions and Solar panels.

He emphasised that civil servants are beneficiaries.

“The CREDICORP chieftain expressed hope for his organisation’s continued and deeper engagements with the civil service in its efforts to ensure that no fewer than 400,000 civil servants had access to credit by the second quarter of 2025,” the statement by the organisation reads.

The statement added that public access to the scheme had commenced in earnest.