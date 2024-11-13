Ahead of the 2027 general election, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has stressed the need for ethical leadership in the country. He said his government had been able to bridge the trust gap between the public and it over the last five years because it had been running a transparent and people-oriented government.

Makinde spoke at the third convocation ceremony of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, held at the University Auditorium, Olaogun Area, old Ife Road, Ibadan.

In the lecture entitled: “Faith, Leadership and Governance: Preparing the Next Generation for Ethical Leadership in Nigeria,” the governor noted that the more unethical people continue to be in politics, the more the country will experience unethical governance.

He emphasised the need for responsible and ethical leaders to come on stream for the country to reach its full potential, noting that such leaders would be humble and teachable, make decisions for the positive development of the people, choose quality friends, and listen to the people they govern for development.

He charged the graduating students with learning the ways of ethical leadership, being humble, and committing to bring about the country’s desired change by joining politics and learning from the best.

The governor said: “Most of you, because of what they have deposited in you, don’t want to stain your white garments, and you want to avoid politics.

“The problem is that the less good people try to walk into governance, the more unethical people will continue to thrive. This is because nature would not allow a vacuum. If the good ones are not entering that space, the space will be filled with unethical people.

“For the past five years, we have presented our budget on time and ready on or before the first of January of the following year. This year will not be an exception. I chair the Treasury Board.’’

“When we came in, budget performance in Oyo State was around 35 per cent, but since we came in, we have pushed it above 70 per cent, and we keep tracking, not just by talking.

“As of today, the 2024 budget is at 64 per cent performance, and we can do that because we honked down, went through the numbers and went to all the zones in Oyo State to request what they want, as we don’t just invent things and put them in the budget.”