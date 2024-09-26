Not fewer than 46 persons, among them 37 children tragically drowned in eastern India while celebrating a Hindu festival.

A local government official confirmed the tragedy on Thursday, explaining that the incident occurred across multiple districts in Bihar State during the Jitiya Parv festival, a Hindu celebration observed by mothers for the well-being of their children.

The drownings took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, as devotees bathed in rivers and ponds swollen by recent flooding.

A spokesperson from Bihar’s Disaster Management Department (DMD), speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the victims had ignored warnings about dangerous water levels.

“People ignored danger water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing to celebrate this festival,” the official told AFP.

The drownings were reported in 15 districts across Bihar, where many devotees, unaware of the risks posed by the flooded waters, gathered for ritual bathing as part of the festival’s observance.

Local authorities are still working to recover the bodies of three additional victims.