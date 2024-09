Justice Haleemah Salman of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday sentenced five suspects who had been standing trial over the Offa bank robbery incident to death by hanging.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the dastardly bank robbery took place on April 5, 2018 where about 32 persons, including nine policemen were killed.

Those convicted and sentenced to death by Justice Salman are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham.

