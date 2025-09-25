Five male construction workers were rescued alive on Wednesday after a partially completed two-storey building collapsed at Modupe Ola Street, Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro, in Lagos.

Advertisement

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the structure, originally a bungalow, was undergoing conversion into a two-storey building when the rear section gave way.

Despite the ongoing construction work, occupants remained on the ground floor at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Emergency responders from the Ikeja and Agege Fire Stations arrived swiftly and brought the situation under control. The rescued workers sustained varying degrees of injuries and were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.