In rally after rally, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have pushed – and been pushed on – a number of issues that’ve come to define this election. Here’s a reminder of each candidate’s view on some of them:

The economy: Repeatedly billed as the biggest issue for voters, Harris as vice-president has worked with President Biden to pass various legislation – including major investments in infrastructure and green energy. But while growth and jobs creation have been strong, inflation and high interest rates continue to hit American wallets. Trump has therefore retained a persistent polling advantage on the issue, with a campaign promise to “end inflation and make America affordable again”.

Immigration:Harris has repeatedly voiced her continued support for the cross-party border security bill, which was torpedoed by congressional Republicans in February 2024 at Trump’s urging. She said she would revive the bill and sign it into law. Trump has vowed to seal the US border – after the number of border crossings hit record levels at the end of 2023 – and launch the biggest mass deportations of undocumented migrants in US history.

Abortion: Harris, who’s long supported abortion rights, has made the issue central to her campaign and says she wants legislation that’d safeguard reproductive rights nationwide. Trump has struggled to find a consistent message on abortion – after he appointed three Supreme Court judges who went on to play a pivotal role in the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Israel-Gaza war: Harris has been a long-time advocate for a two-state solution in the region, and has called for an end to the war in Gaza.

But she has not supported the arms embargo on Israel. Trump has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of Israel and condemned pro-Palestinian supporters on US college campuses. At times, he’s been critical of the way Israel has conducted the war.