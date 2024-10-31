Ahead of the November 5 US Presidential elections, the relationship between the US and China, has come into focus as Gregory Poling, director of the Southeast Asia programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, expresses his views on the relationship between the Chinese leadership and the future US president.

He said “Trump certainly said, thinks that he can talk to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, in the same way he thinks he has special rapport with strong men and dictators the world over.

“And I suspect that Xi knows how to stroke that ego in a way that could be helpful. At the same time, China also knows that Trump is very unpredictable, and this would see a return of a widening trade war that would hurt the Chinese economy.

“When it comes to Harris, the danger for China, is the predictability; the Biden administration’s biggest success has globally has been deepening US alliances and partnerships and further isolating China.

“So if we’re talking about security issues like the South China Sea, like Taiwan, then I certainly think that China would prefer Trump to Harris. On the economy, maybe they would prefer Harris to Trump. I don’t think either of these candidates is gonna be a very good thing for China.

“China would prefer Harris on the economy, and Trump on security.”

Crucial Swing State Smashes Early Voter Records As Harris, Trump Push On

More than 3 million people have already voted in the swing state of

Georgia, smashing records ahead of the 5 November election

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue their tour of crucial

battlegrounds, and were billed to hold competing events in Wisconsin

and North Carolina on Wednesday at the time of filing this report.

On Tuesday night, Kamala Harris made her final pitch to undecided

voters at a speech in Washington DC, vowing to put America on a

“different path”

But her speech has been somewhat overshadowed in US media by President

Joe Biden, who sparked a fresh row when he was accused of calling

supporters of Donald Trump “garbage”

The White House say he was referring to comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who

ignited controversy by calling Puerto Rico, a US territory, an “island

of garbage” during a Trump rally

With less than a week to go, polls suggest the race couldn’t be closer