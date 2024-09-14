Troops of Sector 4 Operation Whirl Punch have rescued 13 hostages from kidnappers’ den in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Government which made this known explained that troops responded to credible intelligence of bandits moving kidnapped victims in Chigulu village, Kachia LGA of the state.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the troops subsequently mobilised for a rescue operation at the location of the suspected bandits’ camp.

He added that the troops arrived at the location and made contact with the bandits which led to intense gun battle at the base.

“The bandits were subdued and fled into the dense forest, abandoning their hostages.

“The security forces went on to rescue the 13 hostages, comprising six men and seven women, from the hideout.”

The statement added that the troops dislodged the bandits’ camp, and destroyed various items including clothing and personal effects, at the site.

Other items recovered including one AK-47 rifle, one locally made rifle, four AK-47 magazines, eighty-seven rounds 7.62mm ammunition, five mini solar panels, five mobile phones, N192,220 in cash.

The statement stressed that the rescued victims were conveyed to a military facility for examination and debriefing before being reunited with their families.

However, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, expressed joy over the security development and hailed the troops for the successful operation.