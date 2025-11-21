At least five people have died after a Russian glide bomb struck a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials reported on Friday, as Moscow’s forces continued targeting civilian zones.

Advertisement

The blast damaged several high-rise apartment buildings for the third time since the conflict began and also destroyed a local market, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

Glide bombs—retrofitted Soviet-era weapons dropped by Russian jets flying at high altitude—have for months devastated frontline Ukrainian cities. Ukraine currently lacks effective defenses against them.

Advertisement

A Russian drone strike on the southern city of Odesa hit a residential area overnight, leaving five people injured.

The overnight strikes followed a Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine’s western city of Ternopil two days earlier, which killed 31 people, including six children, and left 94 others injured.

Authorities reported that western Ukraine was hit by a coordinated strike involving multiple types of air-launched weapons, including X-101 missiles, Kalibr missiles, and a ballistic missile.

Emergency services revealed that 13 people were missing after the attack destroyed the top floors of apartment buildings and sparked fires.

Moscow has significantly intensified its aerial campaign against Ukraine in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

In many Ukrainian cities, residents have had to endure more than 15 hours of power outages daily, facing plunging temperatures and the approach of winter.