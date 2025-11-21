The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has warned residents of the State against breakdown of law following the Thursday conviction to life imprisonment of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Henry Okoye, conveyed the CP’s warning in a statement on Friday.

He said following the judgment, the Imo State Police Command in partnership with other security agencies have deployed enhanced security presence across the state to prevent any breakdown of law.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice Kolawale Omotosho of the Federal High Court on Thursday, convicted Kanu on a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Okoye said the Command had intensified visibility patrols, conducted intelligence-led raids on suspected criminal hideouts, and deployed a ‘show of force’ across the State to deter criminal activities.

Further, he said security operatives have been strategically positioned to safeguard critical government facilities and public infrastructures across the State.

“The Command therefore warns that any individual found engaging in activities capable of disrupting public peace will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, Okoye said.

The CP assured Imo State residents of the commitment of security agencies to protect lives and properties across the state.

He appealed to residents to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or via 0803 477 3600.