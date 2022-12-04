The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State yesterday said five persons died and five others were injured in an auto crash at Zebra 30 along Toro-Magama Unit in the state at the weekend.

The sector commandant, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this to reporters in Bauchi, said the accident occurred on Friday at 7pm.

“The accident occurred in Zaranda Village on the ever busy Jos -Bauchi federal highway involving two vehicles, a commercial Ford Galaxy mini bus with registration number USL 144YA and a DAF trailer with registration number BKR 274 XA.

“12 people, all male adults, were involved in the accident out of which five were dead and five were injured. The probable cause of the crash was speed limit violation loss of control and overloading.

“The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Toro for proper treatment and confirmation of death after which the corpses were deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

He cautioned drivers against dangerous driving and night journeys, particularly at the peak period of the season when there is heavy traffic on the roads.

He assured that officers and men of the FRSC would continue to do their best to keep the roads safe and minimise crashes.