Access Holdings Plc

Access Holdings is a potential stock to consider, with a current price of N21.00 and a market capitalisation of N1.1 trillion. Analysts forecast a 12-month price target of N33.60 per share. Access Holdings is considered undervalued, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8x compared to the industry average of 6.6x.

Advertisement

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc

The Company’s shares are also a potential stock to consider, with a current price of N86.40 and a market capitalisation of N3.13 trillion. Analysts forecast a price target of N118.10, with a max estimate of N140.82 and a min estimate of N86.39. This is as a result of its strong financial performance and high return on equity.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc

The Company’s shares is another good stock for investors to have, with a current price of N18.25 and a market capitalisation of N144.33 billion. The stock has shown significant growth, with a 285.84 per cent increase over the past year and a 1,529.46 per cent increase over the past five years. Some analysts predict a potential buy opportunity, citing the stock’s strong fundamentals and explosive past performance.

Advertisement

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Investors should consider buying Nigerian Breweries shares due to its strong financial performance and undervalued price, currently trading at N66.75 per share. Analysts have rated Nigerian Breweries, with most backing a strong buy trend, and a target price of N71.93, representing a 7.76 per cent upside.

UACN Plc

UACN is a potential stock to consider, with a current price of N78.90 and a market capitalisation of N223.85 billion. The stock has shown significant growth, with a 255.41 per cent increase over the past year and a 12.71 per cent increase compared to the previous week. Analysts have rated UACN, with a consensus price target of N84.73, representing an 11.19 per cent upside. However, it is essential to note that the stock’s price has been volatile, and investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment goals before making a decision.