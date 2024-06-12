Ad

A five-storey school building under construction collapsed on Wednesday June 12, 2024 in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State.

The incident occurred at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School, DMGS, Onitsha at about 7:15 am on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP however gathered that no life was lost in the incident.

Sources said the building was being constructed by the management of Anglican School, and was already at the finishing stage when it came down.

Although, no life was lost in the incident, but a source in the school, who craved anonymity said the school had committed huge amount of money in erecting structure.

The source further said the building started caving in from the last floor until it finally came down to the rubbles.

He however expressed gratitude that the students’ hostel in the school was located far from the collapsed building site to prevent casualty.