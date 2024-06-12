Ad

The office of the President of the Senate has said that posters suggesting a romance between Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 general election, were mischievous and frivolous.

According to the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Eseme Eyibo, Akpabio had been made aware of the circulation of posters in certain areas of Kaduna that falsely connect the President of the Senate with a purported political alliance with El-Rufai for the 2027 presidential election.

“We want to categorically state that Senator Godswill Akpabio has no intention of running for president in 2027, nor does he have any plans for a joint presidential ticket with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other individual, regardless of their position,” Eseme said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the posters were the handiwork of mischievous individuals and familiar fifth columnists who seek to tarnish the reputation of the President Bola Tinubu’s loyalists.

“Their actions are baseless and deceptive,” Eseme said, adding that Senator Akpabio is currently focused on collaborating with President Bola Tinubu and providing the necessary legislative support to reset Nigeria and restore the nation’s standing in the global community.

“Since June 13, 2023, as the Chairman of the National Assembly, Senate President Akpabio has been diligently fulfilling this responsibility and has never entertained the idea of running for president in 2027 or any other time.

“It is therefore disgraceful for anyone to associate Senate President Godswill Akpabio with a lackluster presidential ambition when we have a competent, trusted, and proven leader like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the helm, effectively steering the ship of purposeful leadership and proficient governance with his renewed Hope Agenda.

“We urge the public to dismiss these unfounded rumors aimed at diverting the attention of Nigerians from the Senate’s purposeful and positive interventions under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio. Furthermore, we implore the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the perpetrators behind this malicious scheme,” Eseme added.