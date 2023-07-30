We often coach our kids on their attitudes, but it’s easy to overlook how important it is for us too. Our attitudes in marriage shape our relationship for better or, unfortunately, often for worse. Here are 5 subtle attitudes that hurt your marriage.

Busyness

If I were to poll each person reading this article, you’d likely say, “I’m busy.” But an attitude of busyness is different than simply having a lot on your plate. It means you derive a sense of meaning and value from constantly doing. This can result in an inability to be fully present with any one thing or person. And being present to our wives is critical in building intimacy and connection.

So if you notice that busyness is one of your attitudes in marriage, try practices that intentionally slow you down, such as putting away your phone for a time each night, committing to setting aside 30 minutes for dinner, or learning to ask questions and waiting for your spouse to answer.

Laziness

On the other end of the spectrum from busyness is laziness. Most of us wouldn’t define ourselves as lazy. We work hard, at the job and at home. We do all we can to provide for our families. But sometimes an attitude of laziness settles in as it pertains to our relationships with our spouses. Maybe you’ve been married for a while so you kind of mail it in on the anniversaries that aren’t culturally significant. Or perhaps you’ve stopped trying to figure out date nights because it’s just too much of a hassle.

But nothing good comes from nothing. If laziness is one of your attitudes in marriage, you run the risk of creating a relationship that is out of shape and unhealthy. Put a little work in. Go the extra mile. Try something new to wow him/her. I guarantee if you fight the attitude of laziness in your marriage, you’ll see remarkably healthy shifts.

Fearfulness

What are you afraid of? Are you fearful of disappointing your spouse? Do you fear failure as a husband or father/wife or mother? Are you secretly afraid that you won’t be able to provide well for your family? Whatever you fear will control you. But it will control you without your even knowing it. And this can wreak havoc on a marriage.