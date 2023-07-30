Changing Image Of Osun Politics

The gale of alignment, realignment and defections by political gladiators that characterises the political terrain of Osun State dictates its dynamism.

Succinct study of Osun politics revealed democracy in action, with the people deciding who leads them irrespective of political, religious or sectional affiliation.

This was made manifest in the past as it manifested in elections into office of past civilian governors, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke a Muslim from Osun West, Chief Adebisi Akande, a Muslim from Osun Central Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a Christian from Osun Central, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, a Muslim from Osun East, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, a Muslim from Osun Central and the incumbent, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, a Muslim from Osun West.

Prominent among political gladiators that have shaped Nigeria’s political landscape at the national level included, Chief Adebisi Akande, the pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress that midwifed the party to Aso Rock.

Also, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was a former governor like Chief Bisi Akande in the state rose to become the National Secretary of the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The revolution that emanated in the emergence of the New Peoples Democratic Party (NPDP) was led by Oyinlola in the face of intimidation within his PDP.