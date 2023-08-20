5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Jagun Jagun’ Movie

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) is a blockbuster movie produced by Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, and Euphoria360 Media. It was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Femi’s younger brother, Tope Adebayo Salami.

The film stars Femi Adebayo Salami, his father Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Peju Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, skitmaker Mr Macaroni, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Ibrahim Yekini, and Muyiwa Ademola, among others.

‘Jagun Jagun’ tells the story of a warlord, Ogundiji (Femi Adebayo Salami), who begins to feel threatened by the potential of a young warrior, Gbotija, whose main aim is to avenge the death of his father.

The movie was released on Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and since then, it has become a talk-of-town. However, hereunder are five things you probably didn’t know about the epic movie project:

1. The movie was shot for 45 days – one and the half months only.

2. Male actors in the movie hit the gym three months before the shooting of the film to build their bodies for their roles in the movie.

3. According to the producer of the movie, Femi Adebayo Salami, he sold some of his properties in order to raise funds for the project. He, however, said he has recouped thrice the amount of the properties sold from the movie project.

4. Security took a large chunk of the movie budget because of the location of the project.

5. One of the lead actors in the movie, Gbotija (Lateef Adedimeji), broke his leg in the course of shooting the movie.